Sweet Kate’s Red Velvet Oreo Truffles

(Good Things Utah) It is February and Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and that means Love is on the brain, now is the perfect time to make a sweet treat for your loved one!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/2 cup (120g) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 1/2 cups (300g) granulated sugar
- 3 large eggs
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 3 tablespoon (30g) unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 1/2 tablespoons (45ml) red gel food coloring
- 1 Tablespoons (10ml) pure vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon (20ml) white vinegar
- 2 1/2 cups (350g) flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup (250ml) buttermilk warmed
Oreo Cream Cheese Frosting:
- 7 ounces (200g) cream cheese at room temperature
- 1/4 cup (60g) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1 cup Oreo cookie crumbs about 12 cookies
Instructions For Cake:
- Heat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease two 8-inch cake pans with shortening or non-stick oil spray and lightly dust with 1 tablespoon of flour.
- Cream butter and sugar together until light in color. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition to combine well.
- In a smaller bowl, mix oil, red food coloring, and vanilla until smooth. Stir color mixture and vinegar through the creamed sugar mixture to combine.
- Combine warm buttermilk and cocoa to bloom the cocoa. This deepens the chocolate flavor.
- Sift together flour, baking soda, and salt in a separate bowl. Add half of the dry ingredients and half of the buttermilk to the wet ingredients; mix well. Repeat with remaining dry ingredients and buttermilk.
- Divide batter among the 2 prepared pans and bake for about 25 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack completely.
For Cream Cheese Frosting:
- Crumbly your Oreos, I like to do this in a plastic bag and smash with a rolling pin or let my electric mixer with the paddle attachment crumble them on a low setting for 3-4 minutes. Place in a separate bowl.
- Beat together cream cheese, butter, and vanilla until smooth and lighter in color (about 3-4 minutes). Beat in icing sugar until frosting is light and fluffy (if frosting is too thin, add more icing sugar and beat again until reaching your desired consistency).
- Mix in Oreo cookie crumbs.
To create the truffles:
- In a large bowl, crumble the prepared cake into fine crumbs (make sure it has cooled completely before crumbling). Add 2 spoonful’s of the cream cheese Oreo frosting to the cake. Combine with your hands
or a spoon. Gradually add more frosting until the cake holds together if squeezed. You don’t want it too crumbly or it won’t hold together.
- Roll the mixture into a ball, or use a cookie cutter to create your desired shape. Place onto a cookie sheet prepared with parchment paper. Repeat until all the cake mixture has been formed. Freeze, for about 10 minutes.
- Dip in chocolate Right before they are ready to be taken out of the freezer, melt your chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl. Begin by heating for 30 seconds and then stirring. For a thinner consistency add paramount crystals to your desired consistency.
- Once coated in chocolate, gently tap the stick on the side of the melting dish to let the excess drip off. You can also spin or twirl the cake pop to remove the excess.
- Before the chocolate starts to harden, add sprinkles, jimmies, or other decorations. If decorating with more chocolate, let the chocolate covering harden on the cake pop. Then, use a spoon, fork, or bag to
drizzle with the additional melted chocolate.
- Place your cake truffles on your cookie sheet and continue the process. The chocolate will be set in about an hour. Store for 3-4 days in an airtight container in a cool place.
Then share the love with your loved ones!