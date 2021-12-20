Swedish Lussebullar or Lucia Buns

(Good Things Utah) Today we have Shannon Källåker with Lemon & Sage Artisan Kitchens, Bakery & Market here to show a a Swedish treat for the holidays.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon dry yeast

7 tablespoon butter

2 cups milk

1 cup sour cream

1 gram saffron

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

7 cups flour

1 egg

Raisins (optional)

Instructions:

Put the yeast in the mixing bowl of a stand mixer.

Melt butter in a pot. Add milk. Warm to finger warm (max 98.6 F) and pour over yeast in mixing bowl. Stir with spatula to dissolve yeast.

Add sour cream, saffron, sugar, salt, and most of the flour. Mix well until you get a smooth round ball of dough. Cover with a towel and let rise for 30 minutes.

Dump dough onto a floured surface. For evenly sized buns, divide into 35 pieces. If you don’t want them all the same, just take pieces of dough as you go. There are many shapes you can make, but the most common is the “julgalt” (Christmas Pig) which is shaped like an ‘S’. Look online for other fun shapes!

Place shaped buns onto a parchment lined baking tray and garnish with raisins (if you choose to). Allow to rise for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Put the egg in a cup and whisk with a fork. Brush each bun with the egg. Bake buns for 5-8 minutes. They bake pretty fast, so keep an eye on them. Remove from oven and remove from tray to cool on a cooling rack.

These buns are so yummy warm with hot chocolate or coffee. You can re-warm leftovers in the microwave very easily–10-15 seconds.

If you have extra, they do freeze well – then you can just take out what you need and pop it in the microwave.

