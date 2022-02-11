Surprise your crew and make a homemade Pizza for the game this weekend

(Good Things Utah) Looking for a new or different type of recipe to make for the game this weekend? Why not try homemade Pizza. In the kitchen is Maggie showing an easy and fantastic homemade recipe for Homemade Pizza Dough.

This recipe makes 1 pound of pizza dough, enough for 2 (12”) pizzas.

Ingredients:

¼ cup warm water

2 ¼ teaspoons active dry yeast

3 ½ cups all purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

1 cup room temperature water

3 Tablespoons olive oil

Directions:

Combine ¼ cup warm water and yeast, let stand for a few minutes until foamy. Add 3 cups of flour, salt, the remaining 1 cup of water, and olive oil to the bowl of a stand mixer with a dough hook or a large bowl. Add yeast mixture and if using a stand mixer, turn to low speed and knead for 5-7 minutes until smooth and elastic, adding flour as needed for the dough to pull away from the sides of the bowl. If kneading by hand starts by mixing in a large bowl until combined into a shaggy ball, then dump onto a floured countertop and knead for 8-10 minutes. Shape dough into a smooth ball, lightly oil a bowl (mixer bowl if using), and place dough inside. Drizzle with a little more oil then covers with a towel or plastic wrap. Let dough rise 40-60 minutes in the warmest spot in your kitchen and use as desired. If freezing, separate into two portions before letting it rise. Spray the inside of 2 Ziploc bags or storage containers with nonstick spray and place dough inside. Freeze immediately. To use frozen dough: place in the fridge for 8-10 hours to defrost then leave at room temperature 30-45 minutes before using.

