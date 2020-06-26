Surae’s s’mores two ways

No campfire needed! Here are two tasty ways to whip up s’mores at home!
What you’ll need:
1 crescent rolled dough ( instead of graham crackers)
6 chocolate candy bars
Sprinkle cinnamon sugar on dough
What to do:
Bake dough at 375 degrees for 10 minutes
Put 6 bars on top
Add marshmallows
Put back in oven at 375 for 10 minutes
S’mores option #2
Layer 20 Ritz crackers across pan (instead of dough), add chocolate, marshmallows
Broil for a couple of minutes
Drizzle with caramel over the top for tasty bite-sized treats!