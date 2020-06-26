Surae’s s’mores two ways

No campfire needed! Here are two tasty ways to whip up s’mores at home!

What you’ll need:

1 crescent rolled dough ( instead of graham crackers)

6 chocolate candy bars

Sprinkle cinnamon sugar on dough

What to do:

Bake dough at 375 degrees for 10 minutes

Put 6 bars on top

Add marshmallows

Put back in oven at 375 for 10 minutes

S’mores option #2

Layer 20 Ritz crackers across pan (instead of dough), add chocolate, marshmallows

Broil for a couple of minutes

Drizzle with caramel over the top for tasty bite-sized treats!

