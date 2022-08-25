(Good Things Utah) Today we have our Executive Producer in front of the camera and cooking up a delicious and filling snack for the crew! Check out these Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms!

Ingredients:

  • 4 Medium portobello mushrooms
  • 1 Tablespoon Italian salad dressing or olive oil
  • 3 Medium plum or Roma tomatoes, seeded and chopped (about 1 cup)
  • 2 Tablespoons snipped fresh basil leaves
  • 2 Garlic cloves, pressed
  • A Pinch or two of garlic salt
  • 3/4 Cup shredded Italian cheese blend
  • 2 Tablespoons seasoned dry Bread Crumbs
  • 1/4 Cup of fresh grated Parmesan cheese
  • Salt and pepper

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 425°F brush outside only of mushroom caps with dressing or olive oil. Place mushrooms, Gil side up, in a baking dish.
  • Add tomatoes, basil, garlic, garlic salt, cheese, and breadcrumbs; mix gently.
  • Scoop mixture evenly into mushroom caps.
  • Bake for 16 to 18 minutes or until mushrooms are tender.
  • Remove mushrooms to the serving platter.
  • Top with fresh Parmesan.
  • Salt and pepper to taste.
  • Cut mushrooms in half to serve.
  • ENJOY!

