(Good Things Utah) Today we have our Executive Producer in front of the camera and cooking up a delicious and filling snack for the crew! Check out these Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms!
Ingredients:
- 4 Medium portobello mushrooms
- 1 Tablespoon Italian salad dressing or olive oil
- 3 Medium plum or Roma tomatoes, seeded and chopped (about 1 cup)
- 2 Tablespoons snipped fresh basil leaves
- 2 Garlic cloves, pressed
- A Pinch or two of garlic salt
- 3/4 Cup shredded Italian cheese blend
- 2 Tablespoons seasoned dry Bread Crumbs
- 1/4 Cup of fresh grated Parmesan cheese
- Salt and pepper
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425°F brush outside only of mushroom caps with dressing or olive oil. Place mushrooms, Gil side up, in a baking dish.
- Add tomatoes, basil, garlic, garlic salt, cheese, and breadcrumbs; mix gently.
- Scoop mixture evenly into mushroom caps.
- Bake for 16 to 18 minutes or until mushrooms are tender.
- Remove mushrooms to the serving platter.
- Top with fresh Parmesan.
- Salt and pepper to taste.
- Cut mushrooms in half to serve.
- ENJOY!
Follow Good Things Utah on our website and Facebook for more recipes!