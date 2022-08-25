(Good Things Utah) Today we have our Executive Producer in front of the camera and cooking up a delicious and filling snack for the crew! Check out these Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms!

Ingredients:

4 Medium portobello mushrooms

1 Tablespoon Italian salad dressing or olive oil

3 Medium plum or Roma tomatoes, seeded and chopped (about 1 cup)

2 Tablespoons snipped fresh basil leaves

2 Garlic cloves, pressed

A Pinch or two of garlic salt

3/4 Cup shredded Italian cheese blend

2 Tablespoons seasoned dry Bread Crumbs

1/4 Cup of fresh grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425°F brush outside only of mushroom caps with dressing or olive oil. Place mushrooms, Gil side up, in a baking dish.

Add tomatoes, basil, garlic, garlic salt, cheese, and breadcrumbs; mix gently.

Scoop mixture evenly into mushroom caps.

Bake for 16 to 18 minutes or until mushrooms are tender.

Remove mushrooms to the serving platter.

Top with fresh Parmesan.

Salt and pepper to taste.

Cut mushrooms in half to serve.

ENJOY!

