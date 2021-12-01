Stuffed Party or Pizza Mushrooms

(Good Things Utah) – Not only are these stuffed mushrooms super delicious, but this simple recipe also makes mushrooms taste so good! Even non-mushroom lovers love these! It’s made with special salsa from a local company too!
Ingredients
- 2-4 large portabella mushrooms or 12 small
- Salsa Del Diablo Cilantro Pesto 8oz
- Salsa Del Diablo Special reserve medium 8oz
- 12 oz mozzarella cheese
- 8 oz parmesan cheese
- Salt
- Pepper
- Good quality olive oil
Chef: Daniel Benites | Website: Salsa Del Diablo