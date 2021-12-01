Stuffed Party or Pizza Mushrooms

UTAH (ABC4) - In August, local workers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming made headlines when it was revealed that they were being forced to live out of their cars or in tents due to the exorbitant housing costs in the resort town. Though this is an extreme scenario, increased cost of living is affecting Utah’s resort workers, too.

“We’ve seen a huge rise in the cost of living,” says Lee Moriarty, who has been a member of the Park City Ski Patrol since 2018. “Right now, our wages don’t really reflect being able to afford seasonal living within Park City. A lot of coworkers that used to live in Park City are having to commute from Salt Lake and Heber and other surrounding communities.”