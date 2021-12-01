Stuffed Party or Pizza Mushrooms

(Good Things Utah) – Not only are these stuffed mushrooms super delicious, but this simple recipe also makes mushrooms taste so good! Even non-mushroom lovers love these! It’s made with special salsa from a local company too!

Ingredients

  • 2-4 large portabella mushrooms or 12 small
  • Salsa Del Diablo Cilantro Pesto 8oz
  • Salsa Del Diablo Special reserve medium 8oz
  • 12 oz mozzarella cheese
  • 8 oz parmesan cheese
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Good quality olive oil

Chef: Daniel Benites | Website: Salsa Del Diablo

