(Good Things Utah) Harmons Chef Daniela de Oliveira is in the kitchen today cooking up a mouthwatering dish of Stuffed Chicken Parmesan with Roasted Cherry Tomatoes Sauce!

One of the great things about Harmon’s is the knowledge of the Chef’s that we get to meet with and learn as they join us in our kitchen. Another is the fresh and tasty ingredients that they bring with them from their store.

Ingredients:

Roasted tomato sauce: 2 pints of cherry tomatoes rinsed and dried 1 shallot small diced 2 garlic cloves minced 6 leaves of Fresh basil chiffonade 1 tsp. tomato paste 1 tsp. granulated sugar 2 tbsp. butter or olive oil ½ cup red cooking wine ½ cup chicken stock Salt and pepper TT

Filling: ½ cup fresh spinach chopped ½ cup cream cheese softened 2 tbsp. heavy cream ¼ tsp. lemon zest 2 tsp. capers minced Salt and pepper TT

Chicken: Two 4-6 oz. Chicken breast Skinless and boneless ½ cup AP Flour 1 eggs beaten + 1 tbsp. water 1 cup Italian Seasoned bread crumbs ¼ cup Grated Parmesan 1 cup oil for pan frying Salt and pepper TT



Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Spread the tomatoes on a sheet pan, drizzle olive oil, and season with salt and black pepper.

Toss the tomatoes and roast for 15 to 20 minutes until the roast and skin start to pull away. Remove from oven and set aside.

On a skillet, over medium heat, cook the shallots and garlic for a few minutes with some olive oil or butter. Add the tomato paste and stir for another minute.

Add reserved tomatoes to skillet and cook for another minute.

Deglaze the pan with the red cooking wine. Once it starts to boil add the chicken stock, and sugar and let it simmer for 5 minutes.

Add salt and pepper. Puree the mixture and add the fresh basil. Reserve

For the Filling – Combine chopped spinach, cream cheese, chopped capers, cream, lemon zest, salt and pepper. Stir mixture until well combined and reserve.

For the Chicken – prepare a breading station with three plates or shallow dishes: one with ap. Flour, one with eggs and one with bread crumbs. Pound the chicken breast until same thickness. Use a plastic over the chicken so it doesn’t splash raw chicken everywhere. Season both sides of the chicken with salt and pepper. Add 1 to 2 tbsp. of filling on one ½ of chicken breast, then fold the other half over, closing the chicken breast. Use toothpicks to keep it closed. Dredge chicken in flour, the egg mixture and lastly the bread crumbs.

Remove from oven and add parmesan cheese. Cook on broil for 3 minutes until cheese is melted and caramelized.

Garnish with fresh basil and serve with your favorite pasta, rice or veggies.

