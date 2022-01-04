Stuffed Bell Pepper Soup

(Good Things Utah) A take on classic stuffed peppers, with all the flavor and none of the fuss, this soup is perfect for cold winter days. Brimming with fresh vegetables and lean protein, it’ll fit into your healthy New Year’s eating plan too.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 pounds lean ground beef

1 red onion, diced

4 bell peppers (any color) seeded and diced

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 15.5 ounce can petite diced tomatoes

1 8 ounce can tomato sauce

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning blend

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon sugar

1 quart beef broth

Cooked white rice, chopped parsley, and shredded mozzarella for serving (optional)

Cooking Instructions:

Set a large soup pot over medium high heat. Add the olive oil and ground beef. Cook until beef is almost fully browned.

Add the onions and cook just until they start to soften. Add the bell peppers and garlic and cook for 2-3 minutes, just until the peppers are crisp-tender.

Add the diced tomatoes, sauce, and paste to the pot. Then, add the spices, seasonings, and the sugar.

Pour in the broth, stir to combine all the ingredients, and bring soup up to a simmer. Simmer for 10-12 minutes to meld the flavors.

When the soup is heated through, add a scoop of cooked rice to each serving bowl. Ladle the soup on top, then sprinkle on some cheese and chopped parsley before serving.

Makes 8 servings

