Stuffed Artichokes with Elaine

It looks fancy, but Elaine tells us it’s easy! We love when she’s in the kitchen. Follow along, and get ready to wow your guests.

Stuffed artichoke:

Start by washing in cold water, cutting off the stem at the bottom, pull off the tough bottom leaves, face it down, and crack to open!

1/4 olive oil

1 cup seasoned bread crumbs

Stuffing:

1/4 c parmesan cheese salt

Elaine makes her own bread crumbs with salt, pepper, parsley, and parmesan

Put into the olive oil

Add parmesan, salt, pepper, and mix. If it’s too dry, add oil.

Stuff into the artichoke

Place into 2-3 inches of water and boil

Drizzle oil while boiling.

Boil for an hour and a half, but set timer for every 30 min and continue to add water as it gets low.

Serve warm or cold, enjoy!

Follow Elaine at @elainekrasne