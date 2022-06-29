(Good Things Utah) This Strawberry Summer Salad will become your go-to dish to make and take to BBQs and potlucks all summer long!

Salad Ingredients:

8-10oz bag of baby spinach

1 16oz box mini farfalle or other small shaped pasta

1/4 cup slivered almonds

1/4 cup chopped green onions

3/4 cup chopped bacon (about 5-6 slices)

1 – 1 1/2 cups sliced strawberries

3/4 cup Swiss cheese diced (optional)

Strawberry Dressing Ingredients:

1/2 cup strawberry jam

1/4 cup lemon juice

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. mustard

1 tsp minced garlic

1/2 tsp salt

Directions:

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse the pasta with cold water so it cools down quickly and so it doesn’t stick together.

In a large bowl combine the spinach, cooked and cooled pasta, almonds, green onions, bacon, strawberries, and cheese.

Pour half the dressing over the pasta salad and toss until combined. The other half of the dressing can be drizzled on top or set out on the table so others can add more dressing if they want more.

Serve right away so your pasta doesn’t soak up all the dressing and so your bacon stays crispy! You can make this salad in advance, keep it in the fridge, and dress it just before serving.

Add some chicken to make it a meal!

For more information and recipes, visit Chelsea McPherson on Instagram or her website!