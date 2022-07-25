(Good Things Utah) Strawberries are all the rage during the summer — bursting with a refreshingly sweet flavor and in higher supply this time of year. But if you’re on the lookout for a tasty strawberry dessert recipe, you need to look no further than this yummy Strawberry Sheet Cake from Lindy Davies! She shared her love for strawberries and what goes into these sweet summer treats.

Strawberry Sheet Cake

Ingredients:

16 oz strawberries rinsed and with tops cut off

1 box white cake mix

3 eggs

3/4 cup vegetable oil

3 oz strawberry jello

Strawberry Frosting:

1/4 cup butter softened

4 oz cream cheese softened

1 tsp of vanilla

3 cups powdered sugar

1/4 cup strawberry puree

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Begin by adding your strawberries to a blender or food processor and blending. You will need 1 cup of pureed strawberries for the cake batter, plus an additional ¼ cup of pureed strawberries for the frosting. Mix cake mix, eggs, and oil in a large bowl until well combined. Add JELL-O and 1 cup strawberry puree. Mix well. Pour into a greased 9×13 pan. Bake for 30 minutes. Let cake cool. While the cake is cooling, make the frosting by creaming together the butter and cream cheese. Add vanilla, powdered sugar, and strawberry puree. Frost cake.

ENJOY!