Strawberry Mojito Mocktail

(Good Things Utah) – Good beverages are a big part of a successful event and can help to lighten the mood and give guests something to do during downtime. Mark Miller, Owner of Copa Bar Service, joined us on set to demonstrate how to make a signature cocktail/mocktail for your next event.

Regular Version

Add to shaker: 8-10 mint leaves

4 strawberries Muddle lightly, then add: 2 oz white rum

1 oz lime juice

3/4 oz monk fruit syrup

scoop of ice Quick shake Pour content into glass and add ice Splash soda water Garnish with mint sprig and strawberry

Mocktail Version

Add to shaker: 8-10 mint leaves

4 strawberries Muddle lightly, then add: 1.5 oz lime juice

1 oz monk fruit syrup

scoop of ice Quick shake Pour content into glass and add ice Fill with soda water Garnish with mint sprig and strawberry

Events are meant to be enjoyed! Whether it is a corporate happy hour, wedding, or a celebration of life, Copa is here to add to events in their own way, with skilled bartenders and craft cocktails.

Copa can help make your event memorable with a specially catered bar.

Find out more at Copa Bar Service.