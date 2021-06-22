This sweet snack is perfect for those hot summer days! Chef Looney is back on GTU to give you the perfect recipe for Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet!

Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet

Ingredients:

– 1 lb. Strawberries

– 3/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

– 2 cups sugar

– 2 cups hot water

Instructions:

For the simple syrup:

1. Combine the water and sugar, mix well, stir until clear. refrigerate for at least 1 hour before using, may be prepared in advance.

Sorbet Directions:

Clean the strawberries and remove the tops. Place strawberries and lemon juice in a blender and puree until smooth. Add 1 cup of simple syrup, pulse to mix well, then test for sugar balance (see notes). Repeat this step until the sugar balance is correct. Once the sugar balance is correct, freeze in the bowl of an ice cream maker. Immediately place in a freezer container and freeze for 8-12 hours before consuming.

Notes:

To measure the sugar balance of any sorbet:

Wash a fresh egg in soap and lukewarm water. Using a slotted spoon, gently lower the egg into the sorbet mix. If the egg sinks, more simple syrup is needed.

If there is a spot of the egg about the size of a nickel visible (about 3/4″), the sugar balance is correct. If more of the egg is visible, more fruit puree is needed.

This test works with any sorbet. Let your imagination run wild! Any combination of fruit puree flavors is possible!

