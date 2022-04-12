(Good Things Utah) Make this Strawberry Lemonade Cake for your Easter celebration!

Ingredients:

1 C butter room temp butter

2 C granulated sugar

3 large eggs room temp

3 C flour

1/2 Tsp baking soda

1 Tsp salt

1 C buttermilk

Juice and zest of 2 lemons

1/2 C lemon curd (recipe follows) can use store bought

Strawberry syrup:

4 C strawberries washed and tops cut off

1/2 C granulated sugar

Juice and zest from 1 lemon

Juice from 1 lime

Boil down to make a syrup, remove whole strawberries from the sauce and set aside. pour syrup over the cake fresh out of the oven

Strawberry Glaze:

1/2 C. powdered sugar

2 Tsp strawberry syrup

A pinch of salt

Mix all ingredients well and pour over cake after it is done baking and cooling

Lemon Curd Directions:

In a small saucepan boil juice and zest of 1 lemon. While that is coming to a boil combine 3/4 c sugar and 1 egg to a small bowl. add a pinch of salt to the sugar once lemon juice starts to boil slowly pour into the sugar mixture tempering the eggs once eggs are tempered transfer that mixture back to the saucepan. Add 2 TBSP butter and cook on medium low till it starts to thicken. take off heat and set aside till ready to use.

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Grease a Bundt pan with Crisco and set aside.

To a large bowl cream together the sugar and butter lemon juice and zest. Add in eggs one at a time. In a medium bowl add all the dry ingredients. When ready, add dry ingredients into wet ingredients a third at a time alternating with your buttermilk.

Once fully combined, spoon a third of the batter into batter into your well greased pan dollop in about a third of your lemon curd. Continue this till the cake batter is all in the pan. Bake at 350 for 30-40 minutes or till a toothpick comes out with soft crumbs.

When cake comes out of the oven, poke randomly with a long skewer then pour strawberry syrup all over the cake.

Let the cake cool for 10 minutes before turning out of the pan onto a cake stand or plate.

Let the cake cool completely before adding strawberry glaze.

Slice and enjoy

