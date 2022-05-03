(Good Things Utah) We got a melt-in-your-mouth recipe for Strawberry Lemonade Cake, directly from the recipe book of expert Ashley DeHart — also known as @ashleythecakebaker on Instagram! She even shared a simple piping flower technique for a gorgeous Mother’s Day cake.

To download this recipe, click the link HERE.

LEMON CAKE:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

zest and juice of one lemon

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs room temperature

1 Tbsp Mexican vanilla extract

1/2 cup buttermilk

LEMON SYRUP:

1/4 cup lemon juice, about 1 lemon

3 Tbsp powdered sugar

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease 3 6″ round pans. I use baking pam spray. In a medium bowl combine the flour, baking powder, lemon zest, and salt. Set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter and sugar together at medium-high speed until fluffy, about 5 minutes. Scrape the sides of the bowl as needed. With the mixer running on low speed, add the eggs one at a time, then beat in the vanilla extract and lemon juice. Beat on medium-high speed until combined. With the mixer on low, add about one-third of the flour mixture and mix until almost combined, then add half the buttermilk and mix until just combined. Repeat with another third of the flour mixture and then the last half of the buttermilk, ending with the last third of the flour. Beat until just incorporated. Scrape the batter into the prepared 6″ pans and bake for 25-30 minutes until the cake is golden brown and a toothpick comes out mostly clean with only a couple of moist crumbs. Baking times vary, so keep an eye on yours. Let the cake cool for 5 minutes in the pan. Then flip upside down on a cooling rack. Stir together the lemon juice and confectioners’ sugar for the lemon syrup and add to a squeeze bottle. Drizzle syrup on the cake while it’s still warm. I then wrap the 3 layers in saran wrap, stack them, and place them in the freezer for at least 2 hours (up to 2 weeks if wrapped correctly) before I frost and fill my cake.

LEMON CURD:

4 large egg yolks

2/3 c. granulated sugar

1 Tbsp. lemon zest

2-3 lemons freshly squeezed

1/8 tsp. salt

6 Tbsp. unsalted butter room temperature

DIRECTIONS

Fill the bottom pot of your double boiler with 1-2 inches of water. Place on high heat. Once the water begins to boil, reduce to low heat to keep the water at a simmer. Place egg yolks, granulated sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, and salt into the top pot of your double boiler. Using a silicone whisk, whisk until completely blended, then continue to whisk as the curd cooks. Constant whisking prevents the egg yolks from curdling. Whisk and cook until the mixture becomes thick, about 8-10 minutes. If the curd isn’t thickening, turn up the heat and constantly whisk. Remove pan from heat. Cut the butter into 6 separate pieces, then whisk into the curd. The butter will melt from the heat of the curd. Pour curd into a jar or bowl and place a piece of plastic wrap directly on top so it is touching the top of the curd. (This prevents a skin from forming on top.) The curd will continue to thicken as it cools. Once cool, the plastic wrap can be removed. Refrigerate the curd for up to about 7-10 days.

STRAWBERRY BUTTERCREAM:

2 sticks unsalted butter (let sit out for 30-45 minutes)

sprinkle of salt

1 Tbsp. strawberry emulsion, 2 Tbsp. Strawberry Jam and/or 1/4 c. freeze-dried strawberries that have been pulsed in a blender (Play with the flavors to see which you like best.

1 Tbsp. Mexican vanilla

1/8-1/3 c. heavy whipping cream (if the buttercream is too thick add more) *32 ounces powdered sugar (1 2lb bag)

DIRECTIONS

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment whip up the butter for about 1-2 minutes. Scrape down the sides and add in salt, strawberry flavoring(s), vanilla, and heavy whipping cream. Add in powdered sugar 8oz at a time and then whip on high for 5-10 minutes until soft and fluffy.