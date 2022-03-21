(Good Things Utah) Shannon Källåker from Dinner Crafts by Lemon and Sage joined Deena this morning to show us how to make a yummy spring or summer dessert!

Strawberry Crumble Pie

Crumble:

1 1/4 cups flour

1/4 cup granulated sugar

150 grams butter, cold

100 grams white chocolate

1/3 cup slivered or sliced almonds

finely zested peel of 1 lemon

Filling:

16 oz. fresh strawberries

2 T granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla sugar (can sub vanilla extract)

1/2 T cornstarch

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450 F. Mix flour, sugar, and vanilla sugar in a mixing bowl. Cut butter into chunks and add to dry ingredients. Use a pastry cutter or fork to cut butter into dry ingredients until well-combined but still crumbly. Spread half of crumble in a 9-inch pie form and bake 5-6 minutes.

While crust is baking, cut strawberries into pieces and mix them with sugar, vanilla, and cornstarch, in a separate bowl. Chop the white chocolate and add to crumble mixture reserved in a bowl. Add the slivered almonds and lemon zest to the crumble mixture and combine well.

Take pie out of the oven and reduce the temperature to 400 F. Pour strawberry mixture into pie form over crust. Cover strawberries with remaining crumb mixture. Return to oven and bake, on the lowest rack, for 20-25 minutes, or until the crumble has a golden-brown color. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream, fresh whipped cream, or strawberry sorbet.

Enjoy!

