(Good Things Utah) Nicea is talking with the Queen of Pleasant Grove Strawberry Days and all of the upcoming events and while they do, they’re making Strawberry Bruschetta!

Ingredients:

1 French baguette

2 cups diced fresh strawberries

1 cup diced feta cheese

2 tablespoons fresh chopped tarragon, or basil

2 ounces toasted pine nuts

2 tablespoon olive oil, divided

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Slice the baguette into thin pieces and lay it out on the baking sheet. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and sprinkle lightly with salt. Toast in the oven for 5 minutes, until golden around the edges. Then cool.

Meanwhile, pour the pine nuts into a small dry skillet and place them over medium heat. Toast for 3-5 minutes, until golden. Then remove from heat.

Place the chopped strawberries, feta, and tarragon in a medium bowl. Add the pine nuts and drizzle with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Toss, then salt and pepper to taste. To serve, top each piece of toast with a scoop of fresh strawberry bruschetta, and enjoy!

Print this recipe for your records HERE.