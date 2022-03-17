(Good Things Utah) Everyone wants to celebrate St. Patrick’s day in a special way. Today we have Brian McOmie with Your Favorite Bartender in studio and he is teaching us how to make the best Irish Mule or the virgin version, The Irish Buck.

Grab your list and head on out to the store to celebrate!

Shopping List:

4-5 Limes (or lime juice)

3-6 Mint sprigs

Ground ginger

Cane sugar

Ice

Club soda/Sprite

Simple Syrup: Place one cup of sugar and one cup of water on the stove and bring to a near boil. Remove from heat and let cool.

Bar Items

Rocks glass or copper mug

Bar spoon

Shaker and cocktail strainer

Jigger, shot glass, or tablespoon

Sharp knife and cutting board

Spirits of choice

If you don’t have these items, we will teach you how to improvise

Irish Mule Ingredients:

1/2 -1 tsp ground ginger in glass

Add 1 oz simple syrup, mix until mostly dissolved

Add 1/2 oz lime juice

Add 3-4 mint leaves

Add 1 oz liquor of your choice

Finish with club soda or sprite if you like you drink sweeter

Top with ice and enjoy

Mocktail name: Irish Buck

Substitute: the liquor with 3 oz of apple juice

Substitute: the lime with lemon.

