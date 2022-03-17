(Good Things Utah) Everyone wants to celebrate St. Patrick’s day in a special way. Today we have Brian McOmie with Your Favorite Bartender in studio and he is teaching us how to make the best Irish Mule or the virgin version, The Irish Buck.
Grab your list and head on out to the store to celebrate!
Shopping List:
- 4-5 Limes (or lime juice)
- 3-6 Mint sprigs
- Ground ginger
- Cane sugar
- Ice
- Club soda/Sprite
Simple Syrup: Place one cup of sugar and one cup of water on the stove and bring to a near boil. Remove from heat and let cool.
Bar Items
- Rocks glass or copper mug
- Bar spoon
- Shaker and cocktail strainer
- Jigger, shot glass, or tablespoon
- Sharp knife and cutting board
- Spirits of choice
- If you don’t have these items, we will teach you how to improvise
Irish Mule Ingredients:
- 1/2 -1 tsp ground ginger in glass
- Add 1 oz simple syrup, mix until mostly dissolved
- Add 1/2 oz lime juice
- Add 3-4 mint leaves
- Add 1 oz liquor of your choice
- Finish with club soda or sprite if you like you drink sweeter
- Top with ice and enjoy
Mocktail name: Irish Buck
- Substitute: the liquor with 3 oz of apple juice
- Substitute: the lime with lemon.
If you’d like additional information about Your Favorite Bartender, visit their website or follow on Instagram!