(Good Things Utah) Ready with a healthy alternative for the traditional Spring Roll, nutrition expert Kiana Williams gave us her savory recipe for Spring Shrimp Wraps! See more from Kiana on her social media: @wholesome_ki or @kulia.wear. Even better, follow her tasty recipe blog at kuliawear.com/blog/news.

To download and print this recipe, click the link HERE.

Ingredients

  • Pre-cooked shrimp
  • Romaine lettuce
  • Purple cabbage
  • Cucumbers 
  • Avocado 
  • Shredded carrots 
  • Everything bagel seasoning 
  • Raspberry vinaigrette  

Directions

  1. Thaw and peel shrimp 
  2. Wash lettuce, cut up cabbage and cucumbers 
  3. Layer in lettuce add avocado , dressing, seasoning 
  4. Alternate option use rice paper. 