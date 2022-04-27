(Good Things Utah) Ready with a healthy alternative for the traditional Spring Roll, nutrition expert Kiana Williams gave us her savory recipe for Spring Shrimp Wraps! See more from Kiana on her social media: @wholesome_ki or @kulia.wear. Even better, follow her tasty recipe blog at kuliawear.com/blog/news.

To download and print this recipe, click the link HERE.

Ingredients

Pre-cooked shrimp

Romaine lettuce

Purple cabbage

Cucumbers

Avocado

Shredded carrots

Everything bagel seasoning

Raspberry vinaigrette

Directions