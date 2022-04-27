(Good Things Utah) Ready with a healthy alternative for the traditional Spring Roll, nutrition expert Kiana Williams gave us her savory recipe for Spring Shrimp Wraps! See more from Kiana on her social media: @wholesome_ki or @kulia.wear. Even better, follow her tasty recipe blog at kuliawear.com/blog/news.
Ingredients
- Pre-cooked shrimp
- Romaine lettuce
- Purple cabbage
- Cucumbers
- Avocado
- Shredded carrots
- Everything bagel seasoning
- Raspberry vinaigrette
Directions
- Thaw and peel shrimp
- Wash lettuce, cut up cabbage and cucumbers
- Layer in lettuce add avocado , dressing, seasoning
- Alternate option use rice paper.