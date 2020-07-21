Spring roll recipe with Kacey Tess

Our good friends and chef Kacey Tess was in our kitchen today showing us how to make the tastiest spring rolls. She makes everything look beautiful, but the best part is her recipes taste as good as they look! Follow along with Kacey at @kaceytess we guarantee you’ll love her instagram as much as we do.


Ingredient list:
1 C Spinach
1 carrot shredded
1 C fresh basil
1/4 C fresh mint
1/4 fresh cilantro
10 spring roll wrappers (rice wrappers, in the asian aisle)
Optional: cod fish, shrimp, chicken, ground pork

Method:
Cut and clean all veggies
Get a large skillet and fill it with hot water
Take a spring roll wrapper (only one at a time) and place it in the water until it turns soft, about 10 seconds
Place wrapper on a plate and fold in half
Place 2-3 pieces of spinach on one side of the wrapper, then carrots, cucumber slice, 2 basil leaves, 2 mint leaves and cilantro + optional meat
Fold the bottom up and roll tightly
Top with sweet chili sauce
Enjoy!

