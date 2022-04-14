(Good Things Utah) Beverly Astin is in the kitchen and showing a fabulous recipe! This is one that we all will want for all of the eggs we find after we find the ones that the Easter bunny leaves!

Ingredients:

  • Eggs: 12 Boiled or steamed
  • 2/3 Cup Greek Yogurt
  • 1/2 Cup Mayo
  • 11/2 Teaspoon Curry Powder
  • 2 Teaspoon Dijon Mustard
  • 1 Teaspoon  White Vinegar
  • Salt to taste
  • Paprika to sprinkle on top
  • Chives to spindle on top

Directions:

Enjoy!

Print the recipe for your records HERE

