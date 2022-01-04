Speckled Cloverleaf Rolls

(Good Things Utah) Cloverleaf rolls get their name because of their fun, distinctive shape that resembles a three-leaf clover. Easy to make, and fun to eat, these buttery rolls break apart in perfect pieces to dunk into your favorite winter soup. Shauna’s version is sprinkled with a bit of parmesan and some red pepper flakes for a little kick, but feel free to use your choice of spices, or none at all.
Ingredients:
- 2 eleven ounce tubes refrigerated bread dough (I used Pillsbury French Bread)
- 1/3 Cup flour
- 4 Tablespoons butter, melted
- 2 Tablespoons finely grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 teaspoons red chili pepper flakes
- 1 teaspoon coarse sea salt
Baking Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Brush the wells of a 12 Cup muffin tin with a tablespoon of the melted butter.
- Place the flour into a shallow dish. Slice each tube of dough into 18 slices.
- Roll each slice into a ball, then roll the balls into the flour. This will help keep the shape of the rolls during baking.
- Place three dough balls into each muffin well. Brush the dough balls generously with the remaining melted butter.
- Sprinkle the cheese, red chili pepper flakes, and sea salt evenly over the tops of the rolls.
- Bake for 25 minutes, until the tops are just beginning to brown. Remove from the oven and serve.
- Makes 1 dozen
Follow Shauna on her blog for more recipes and fun!