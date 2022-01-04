Speckled Cloverleaf Rolls

(Good Things Utah) Cloverleaf rolls get their name because of their fun, distinctive shape that resembles a three-leaf clover. Easy to make, and fun to eat, these buttery rolls break apart in perfect pieces to dunk into your favorite winter soup. Shauna’s version is sprinkled with a bit of parmesan and some red pepper flakes for a little kick, but feel free to use your choice of spices, or none at all.

Ingredients:

2 eleven ounce tubes refrigerated bread dough (I used Pillsbury French Bread)

1/3 Cup flour

4 Tablespoons butter, melted

2 Tablespoons finely grated Parmesan cheese

2 teaspoons red chili pepper flakes

1 teaspoon coarse sea salt

Baking Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Brush the wells of a 12 Cup muffin tin with a tablespoon of the melted butter.

Place the flour into a shallow dish. Slice each tube of dough into 18 slices.

Roll each slice into a ball, then roll the balls into the flour. This will help keep the shape of the rolls during baking.

Place three dough balls into each muffin well. Brush the dough balls generously with the remaining melted butter.

Sprinkle the cheese, red chili pepper flakes, and sea salt evenly over the tops of the rolls.

Bake for 25 minutes, until the tops are just beginning to brown. Remove from the oven and serve.

Makes 1 dozen

