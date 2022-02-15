(Good Things Utah) Southern Style Meatballs are sweet and savory with the tangy barbecue sauce. They are an excellent protein and make an excellent midweek meal.
Ingredients:
- Meatballs:
- 1.5 lbs. lean ground beef
- 3/4 cup old fashioned oats
- 1 cup whole milk
- 3 Tbsp. onion, minced
- 1 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. pepper
- Sauce:
- 2 cups ketchup
- 3 Tbsp. brown sugar
- 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 Tbsp. prepared yellow mustard
Directions:
- In a medium bowl, combine hamburger, milk, oats onion, salt, and pepper. Using an ice cream scoop, form the meat mixture into balls and place in a greased 9 x 13 baking dish.
- Prepare sauce for meatballs. In a small bowl, combine ketchup, sugar, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard. Pour 1 to 2 tablespoons of sauce over each meatball. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 25 to 30 minutes.
Shauna Evans, author of Sweet and Savory: Award-winning Meals Made Easy, Skinny-licious, and 30-Minute Meals for Families. Follow her on Instagram for more delicious recipes.