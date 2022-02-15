Southern Style Meatballs are sweet and savory with the tangy barbecue sauce

GTU Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Good Things Utah) Southern Style Meatballs are sweet and savory with the tangy barbecue sauce. They are an excellent protein and make an excellent midweek meal.

Ingredients:

  • Meatballs:
    • 1.5 lbs. lean ground beef
    • 3/4 cup old fashioned oats
    • 1 cup whole milk
    • 3 Tbsp. onion, minced
    • 1 1/2 tsp. salt
    • 1 tsp. pepper
  • Sauce:
    • 2 cups ketchup
    • 3 Tbsp. brown sugar
    • 2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
    • 1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce
    • 1/2 Tbsp. prepared yellow mustard

Directions:

  • In a medium bowl, combine hamburger, milk, oats onion, salt, and pepper. Using an ice cream scoop, form the meat mixture into balls and place in a greased 9 x 13 baking dish.
  • Prepare sauce for meatballs. In a small bowl, combine ketchup, sugar, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard. Pour 1 to 2 tablespoons of sauce over each meatball. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 25 to 30 minutes. 

Shauna Evans, author of Sweet and Savory: Award-winning Meals Made Easy, Skinny-licious, and 30-Minute Meals for Families. Follow her on Instagram for more delicious recipes.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GTU Sponsors