Looking for something sweet and chewy for dessert? Make these Southern Pecan Chewies!

Ingredients:

1 cup of salted butter (melted)

2 cups brown sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons of vanilla

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 cup chopped pecans toasted

Directions:

Preheat an oven to 350 Degrees F.

Prepare a 9 X 13 pan by spraying with a non-stick cooking spray.

Mix melted butter and brown sugar in a large mixing bowl and stir until well combined.

Add the eggs and the vanilla and mix well.

Add flour, baking powder, and pecans to the butter and sugar and mix.

Pour mixture into the prepared baking pan.

Place into the preheated oven and bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the edges begin to brown.

