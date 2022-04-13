(Good Things Utah) Crispy bacon, cheddar, boiled eggs, fresh dill, and more are added to peas with a tangy, sweet dressing. The most beautiful and delicious salad!
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 3 cups frozen peas
- 3 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
- 4-6 oz. cheddar cheese, cubed small
- 6 slices bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled
- 1/2 bunch green onions, sliced
- 2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped
Directions:
- In a large bowl, whisk together mayo, sour cream, vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper. Set aside.
- Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil. Blanche frozen peas by boiling for 2 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water to stop cooking. Set aside.
- Add eggs, cheddar, bacon, green onions, dill, and peas to the large bowl. Stir to combine well with the dressing.
- Cover with plastic wrap, place in fridge, and chill for 3 hours before serving.
Print recipe for your records at home HERE!
Charlotte Hancey is a foodie and an adventurer! Check out her blog for recipes and information!