(Good Things Utah) Crispy bacon, cheddar, boiled eggs, fresh dill, and more are added to peas with a tangy, sweet dressing. The most beautiful and delicious salad!

Ingredients:

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 cups frozen peas

3 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped

4-6 oz. cheddar cheese, cubed small

6 slices bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled

1/2 bunch green onions, sliced

2 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped

Directions:

In a large bowl, whisk together mayo, sour cream, vinegar, sugar, salt, and pepper. Set aside.

Bring 2 quarts of water to a boil. Blanche frozen peas by boiling for 2 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water to stop cooking. Set aside.

Add eggs, cheddar, bacon, green onions, dill, and peas to the large bowl. Stir to combine well with the dressing.

Cover with plastic wrap, place in fridge, and chill for 3 hours before serving.

Charlotte Hancey is a foodie and an adventurer! Check out her blog for recipes and information!