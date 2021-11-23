Southern Glazed Sweet Potato & Apple Dish

(Good Things Utah) – Southern Sweet Potato Cake with Marshmallow Frosting is the perfect cake for fall & Thanksgiving. It’s moist, filled with warm spices, and topped with a sweet fluffy cloud of marshmallow buttercream!

Ingredients

  • 3 lbs sweet potatoes-5 uncooked
  • 3-4 Golden Delicious apples. Peeled, cored & sliced
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 1 stick of butter
  • 1/2 cup light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 2 tsp of vanilla
  • 2 Tbs of Rum (Optional) 
  • 1/2 tsp of cinnamon 
  • 1/4 tsp of ground ginger

Directions

  1. Bake sweet potatoes at 400* for an hour or until cooked. Cool & peel off skins. Cut into 1/4 inch slices. 
  2. Peel, core & cut apples into slices. Put in medium bowl & pour lemon juice over apples. 
  3. In saucepan over low heat, simmer the butter, brown sugar, honey, vanilla, cinnamon & ground ginger till sugar is dissolved. 
  4. Butter or grease a Pie Pan. Arrange sweet potatoes & apples in a circular direction, alternating sweet potato, apple, sweet potato, apple till it fills the pie pan. 
  5. Pour sauce all over & bake for 30-40 minutes at 400* degrees.  I place the pie pan on top of a cookie sheet while it bakes. 
  6. Serve over Turkey & Ham!!

