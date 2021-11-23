Southern Glazed Sweet Potato & Apple Dish

(Good Things Utah) – Southern Sweet Potato Cake with Marshmallow Frosting is the perfect cake for fall & Thanksgiving. It’s moist, filled with warm spices, and topped with a sweet fluffy cloud of marshmallow buttercream!
Ingredients
- 3 lbs sweet potatoes-5 uncooked
- 3-4 Golden Delicious apples. Peeled, cored & sliced
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 1 stick of butter
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar
- 1/2 cup honey
- 2 tsp of vanilla
- 2 Tbs of Rum (Optional)
- 1/2 tsp of cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp of ground ginger
Directions
- Bake sweet potatoes at 400* for an hour or until cooked. Cool & peel off skins. Cut into 1/4 inch slices.
- Peel, core & cut apples into slices. Put in medium bowl & pour lemon juice over apples.
- In saucepan over low heat, simmer the butter, brown sugar, honey, vanilla, cinnamon & ground ginger till sugar is dissolved.
- Butter or grease a Pie Pan. Arrange sweet potatoes & apples in a circular direction, alternating sweet potato, apple, sweet potato, apple till it fills the pie pan.
- Pour sauce all over & bake for 30-40 minutes at 400* degrees. I place the pie pan on top of a cookie sheet while it bakes.
- Serve over Turkey & Ham!!