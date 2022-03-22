(Good Things Utah) Today we are cooking up Southern Buttermilk Waffles and we have Paul here to make a drink that would pair perfectly!

Not only are we cooking up something fun but Chef Lindy and Paul Hill from Sip and Vibe SLC, we also have a Special Announcement!! These two have decided to partner up for cooking classes with special drinks you can pair with each meal.

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour (spooned and leveled)

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups low-fat buttermilk

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

2 large eggs

1 tsp of vanilla

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 275 degrees; set a rack on a baking sheet, and place in oven. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together buttermilk, butter, and eggs; add flour mixture, and mix just until batter is combined.

Heat waffle iron according to manufacturer’s instructions; brush with oil. Pour batter onto iron (amount depends on iron size), leaving a 1/2-inch border on all sides (spread batter if necessary). Close iron; cook until waffles are golden brown and crisp, 3 to 5 minutes.

Transfer to rack in oven to keep warm; repeat with remaining batter.

Enjoy!

You can book a fun night with Lindy and Paul by visiting the Sip and Vibe SLC website, and don’t forget to head on over to Instagram and follow Lindy!