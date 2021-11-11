Southern Asparagus and Cream Casserole

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- The Utah Jazz in partnership with Instructure will present their first Most Valuable Educator (MVE) award at tonight’s game.

Physics instructor Alison Bulson from West High School will be honored at halftime. She is the first educator to receive special recognition from Instructure and the Jazz as MVE. Instructure CEO Steve Daily will be there to present the award to Bulson. Bulson’s father flew in from California for the special event.