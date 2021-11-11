Southern Asparagus and Cream Casserole

(Good Things Utah) – This creamy and rich asparagus casserole with fresh asparagus and a kick of cayenne pepper is the perfect Fall casserole. How can it not be good?
Ingredients
- 2 bunches asparagus
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1 shallots, diced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 ½ tablespoon fresh thyme
- 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne
- Salt and Pepper
- 3 tablespoon flour
- 1 tablespoon whole grain mustard
- 2 cups half and half
- 4 egg, hard boiled and sliced length wise
- 1 cup Harmons’ parmesan crisps, crushed
- 1 cup fontina cheese, shredded
Directions
- Pre heat oven to 350°
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, and have a bowl of ice water ready. Cut the asparagus into 1 inch pieces. When the water boils, add the asparagus and let boil until nice and green, about 2 minutes. Remove asparagus from boiling water and into to ice bath to stop the cooking. Once cooled, remove asparagus to a dry bowl or plate to drain off water.
- In a medium saucepot, melt the butter. Add in the shallots and cook for a minute. Next, add in the garlic, thyme, nutmeg, cayenne, salt, and pepper. Let cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add in the flour and mustard and cook stirring often for at least one minute. Slowly add the half and half, stirring so clumps do not form. Heat to a simmer and let thicken for a few minutes.
- In a large baking dish, lay the asparagus on the bottom, cover it with sauce. Then, arrange the eggs on top evenly over the sauce. Top with cheese, then the parmesan crisps.
- Bake for 25 minutes.
Missing key ingredients? Find a Harmons near you!
This story contains sponsored content.