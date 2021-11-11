Southern Asparagus and Cream Casserole

(Good Things Utah) – This creamy and rich asparagus casserole with fresh asparagus and a kick of cayenne pepper is the perfect Fall casserole. How can it not be good?

Ingredients

  • 2 bunches asparagus
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 1 shallots, diced
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 ½ tablespoon fresh thyme
  • 1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne
  • Salt and Pepper
  • 3 tablespoon flour
  • 1 tablespoon whole grain mustard
  • 2 cups half and half
  • 4 egg, hard boiled and sliced length wise
  • 1 cup Harmons’ parmesan crisps, crushed
  • 1 cup fontina cheese, shredded

Directions

  1. Pre heat oven to 350°
  2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, and have a bowl of ice water ready. Cut the asparagus into 1 inch pieces. When the water boils, add the asparagus and let boil until nice and green, about 2 minutes. Remove asparagus from boiling water and into to ice bath to stop the cooking. Once cooled, remove asparagus to a dry bowl or plate to drain off water.
  3. In a medium saucepot, melt the butter. Add in the shallots and cook for a minute. Next, add in the garlic, thyme, nutmeg, cayenne, salt, and pepper. Let cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add in the flour and mustard and cook stirring often for at least one minute. Slowly add the half and half, stirring so clumps do not form. Heat to a simmer and let thicken for a few minutes.
  4. In a large baking dish, lay the asparagus on the bottom, cover it with sauce. Then, arrange the eggs on top evenly over the sauce. Top with cheese, then the parmesan crisps.
  5. Bake for 25 minutes.

