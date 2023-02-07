Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Valentine’s Day is less than a week away and if you’re wondering how to show the man in your life that he is the love of your life and soul mate, we have the perfect way by cooking him this Soul Mate New York Strip Steak that Chef Tyler Cook from Harmons!

Ingredients:

2 (10 to 12-ounce) New York strips (approximately 1 to 1¼-inches thick)

Avocado Oil (or other neutral tasting high heat oil) for searing

For Compound Butter:

1 stick unsalted butter (softened)

1 tsp Thyme leaves, minced

4 cloves of black garlic

1 Small Shallot, minced

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

Mix your softened butter, garlic, shallot, and thyme with a pinch of salt in a bowl. Turn out on a sheet of plastic and roll into a log, place in freezer to firm. Remove the steaks from the refrigerator approximately 30 minutes prior to grilling to bring to room temperature. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Heat a large cast iron pan (or heavy bottom sauté pan) over medium high heat until you start to see wisps of smoke. Add enough oil to coat the bottom of the pan. Pat the steaks dry with a paper towel, and season both sides liberally with salt and pepper Press the steaks onto the surface of the cast iron, ensuring full contact. And cook the steaks until seared a deep golden brown on the first side for about 2-3 minutes. Flip the steak and place about a tablespoon of black garlic butter on each steak, and place into a hot oven. Cook until medium rare or until desire doneness. Remove the steaks from the pan; if desired, top each with a ¼-inch thick round of the compound butter and loosely tent to rest for 5 minutes.

Suggested Sides: Arugula and Parmesan Salad with Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

You can print this recipe for your records at home here.

Are you aware that you can shop on Harmon’s website and pick up your groceries or have them delivered to you? It’s easy and saves you time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content.