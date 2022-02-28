(Good Things Utah) Surae and Chef Austin are in the Kitchen talking Mardi Gras food! Take a look at this recipe for Smokey Tequila Lime Chicken Po’ Boy!

Ingredients:

4 (6oz) chicken breasts

½ cup tequila

1 tbsp. chopped garlic

½ cup lime juice

2 tsp Buhler’s Gourmet Smokin’ Mama Smoked Lime Salt

½ tsp Cajun seasoning

4 Hoagie Buns

8 Bacon Strips – Cooked

Roasted Red Pepper Strips

Mayo

Avocados, sliced

Shredded Lettuce

Sliced Tomatoes

Pepper Jack Cheese Slices

Directions:

In a shallow pan, mix together the tequila, garlic, smoked lime salt, and Cajun seasoning.

Cut each breast in half lengthwise, so they aren’t thicker than ½ an inch.

Place chicken in tequila lime mixture and let marinade for 4 hours.

Cook the chicken using your favorite method. Grilling or searing in a pan are my preferred methods. Cook on medium heat until it reaches 165oF. The sugar in the lime juice will burn quickly so don’t cook on high heat.

Assemble the sandwich. Cut the hoagie in half, spread mayo on both sides of the bun.

Start with the shredded lettuce, roasted red pepper strips, then the cooked chicken, pepper jack cheese, two slices of bacon, tomatoes, and finish with the avocado.

Serve with your favorite sandwich sides.

For more information or recipes from Chef Austin Butler visit his website