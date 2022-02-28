(Good Things Utah) Surae and Chef Austin are in the Kitchen talking Mardi Gras food! Take a look at this recipe for Smokey Tequila Lime Chicken Po’ Boy!

Ingredients:

  • 4 (6oz) chicken breasts
  • ½ cup tequila
  • 1 tbsp. chopped garlic
  • ½ cup lime juice
  • 2 tsp Buhler’s Gourmet Smokin’ Mama Smoked Lime Salt
  • ½ tsp Cajun seasoning
  • 4 Hoagie Buns
  • 8 Bacon Strips – Cooked
  • Roasted Red Pepper Strips
  • Mayo
  • Avocados, sliced
  • Shredded Lettuce
  • Sliced Tomatoes
  • Pepper Jack Cheese Slices

Directions:

  • In a shallow pan, mix together the tequila, garlic, smoked lime salt, and Cajun seasoning.
  • Cut each breast in half lengthwise, so they aren’t thicker than ½ an inch.
  • Place chicken in tequila lime mixture and let marinade for 4 hours.
  • Cook the chicken using your favorite method. Grilling or searing in a pan are my preferred methods. Cook on medium heat until it reaches 165oF. The sugar in the lime juice will burn quickly so don’t cook on high heat.
  • Assemble the sandwich. Cut the hoagie in half, spread mayo on both sides of the bun.
  • Start with the shredded lettuce, roasted red pepper strips, then the cooked chicken, pepper jack cheese, two slices of bacon, tomatoes, and finish with the avocado.
  • Serve with your favorite sandwich sides.

For more information or recipes from Chef Austin Butler visit his website and get 10% off all orders when you use CODE: “STAYSPICEY”