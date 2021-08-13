Smoked Salmon Tacos

Recipe Courtesy: Randy Crane, @greatfoodfyi

Prep Time: 30 Mins (Plus 4- 24 Hours Cure time)

Cook Time: 30 to 40 Mins (Ready in 1 Hour (After Cure Time))

Servings: 8

Ingredients:

Salmon – 2 pounds Salmon – (Center Cut) Cut in 4 equal fillets Cure

1 Cup Light Brown Sugar

1/4 Cup Kosher Salt

1 Tablespoon Granulated Garlic

Coating:

3 tablespoons of apricot preserves

1 tablespoon water

1/2 teaspoon of Liquid smoke

Toppings:

1 Granny Smith Apple (small diced)

1 Stalk Celery (small diced)

1 Large Carrot (slivered works best)

Mixed Greens

Sauce:

1 Cup mayo

1/2 Cup spicy brown mustard

1 Teaspoon cumin

1 Teaspoon lemon juice

Preparation Steps:

1) Mix brown sugar, kosher salt, and granulated garlic in a bowl

2) Place Salmon into a gallon Ziplock/Sealed plastic bag

3) Pour brown sugar mixture into the bag with the salmon

4) Make sure all of the salmon is covered with the mixture

5) Place in the refrigerator and rest for 4-24 hours. The longer the better.

6) After the 4-24 hours is complete, remove salmon from the sealed bag, rinse and pat dry.

7) Preheat Oven to 350 degrees F.

8) Make the coating by mixing the apricot preserves, water and liquid smoke

9) Microwave the coating for 30-45 secs

10) Using a pastry brush, coat the salmon with a thin layer of the apricot mixture

11) Place salmon on a wire rack and place on a rimmed baking sheet.

12) Place salmon in the oven and bake for 25-30 mins until internal temp reaches 135 degrees

13) Prepare the sauce by mixing the mayo, brown mustard, cumin, lemon juice

14) Heat Tortillas in a dry fry pan until slightly charred. Keep warm in clean kitchen towel

15) Prepare the toppings by chopping apples, celery. Grate the carrots.

16) Remove salmon from the oven and let rest for 5 mins.

17) Remove salmon skin and flake salmon in a bowl. Salt to taste

18) Assemble your tacos

19) Enjoy!!!