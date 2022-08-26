(Good Things Utah) Charlotte is sharing a quick and easy dinner, that is great with school back in session!
INGREDIENTS
- 1 small onion (red, yellow, or white), diced
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 3 cups pre-cooked chicken (rotisserie)
- 1 (10 oz) can red enchilada sauce, mild
- 1 can Rotel tomatoes, drained
- 1 1/2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend, divided
- 1 (15 oz) box cornbread mix (plus eggs, oil, milk or water to make)
- 1 (4 oz) can green chilies, drained
- 1 (11 oz) can Mexican corn, drained
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- In an ovenproof skillet, on medium-high heat, add olive oil then onions.
- Cook for 5-7 minutes or until golden brown.
- To the skillet, add chicken, enchilada sauce, and Rotel.
- Stir to combine and let simmer while making cornbread.
- In a medium-sized mixing bowl, mix cornbread according to package directions. Add green chilies and corn then stir to combine.
- To the skillet chicken mixture, add 1 cup shredded cheese.
- Stir to combine. Pour cornbread mixture over the top of the chicken.
- Sprinkle 1/2 cup cheese over the top.
- Place skillet in oven and bake for 30-40 minutes or until golden brown and cornbread is cooked through.
- Serve immediately and top with sour cream if desired.
