(Good Things Utah) Charlotte is sharing a quick and easy dinner, that is great with school back in session!

INGREDIENTS

1 small onion (red, yellow, or white), diced

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 cups pre-cooked chicken (rotisserie)

1 (10 oz) can red enchilada sauce, mild

1 can Rotel tomatoes, drained

1 1/2 cups shredded Mexican cheese blend, divided

1 (15 oz) box cornbread mix (plus eggs, oil, milk or water to make)

1 (4 oz) can green chilies, drained

1 (11 oz) can Mexican corn, drained

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In an ovenproof skillet, on medium-high heat, add olive oil then onions.

Cook for 5-7 minutes or until golden brown.

To the skillet, add chicken, enchilada sauce, and Rotel.

Stir to combine and let simmer while making cornbread.

In a medium-sized mixing bowl, mix cornbread according to package directions. Add green chilies and corn then stir to combine.

To the skillet chicken mixture, add 1 cup shredded cheese.

Stir to combine. Pour cornbread mixture over the top of the chicken.

Sprinkle 1/2 cup cheese over the top.

Place skillet in oven and bake for 30-40 minutes or until golden brown and cornbread is cooked through.

Serve immediately and top with sour cream if desired.

Visit Charlotte on her blog or social channels – Instagram or TikTok!