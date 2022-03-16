(Good Things Utah) Rachelle Nielson is in the Kitchen showing off a simple and healthy Cobb Salad you’ll want to have every single day!
Ingredients
- 1 package chopped romaine lettuce
- 4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and quartered
- 8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 4 oz. crumbled blue cheese or feta
- 2 Roma tomatoes, diced
Salad Dressing
- 1/3 cup red wine vinegar
- 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- Pinch of kosher salt
- Dash of black pepper
Instructions
- In a jar, shake or mix together vinegar, olive oil and mustard. Season with salt and pepper.
- Layer each serving with lettuce, eggs, bacon, blue cheese/feta and tomatoes.
- Drizzle with dressing and serve
Jump on over to and follow Rachelle on her Instagram: Cinnamon and Coconut for more inspiration and delicious recipes!