(Good Things Utah) Rachelle Nielson is in the Kitchen showing off a simple and healthy Cobb Salad you’ll want to have every single day!

Ingredients

1 package chopped romaine lettuce

4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and quartered

8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

4 oz. crumbled blue cheese or feta

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

Salad Dressing

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

Pinch of kosher salt

Dash of black pepper

Instructions

In a jar, shake or mix together vinegar, olive oil and mustard. Season with salt and pepper.

Layer each serving with lettuce, eggs, bacon, blue cheese/feta and tomatoes.

Drizzle with dressing and serve

