Ingredients

  • 1 package chopped romaine lettuce
  • 4 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and quartered
  • 8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • 4 oz. crumbled blue cheese or feta
  • 2 Roma tomatoes, diced

Salad Dressing

  • 1/3 cup red wine vinegar
  • 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • Dash of black pepper

Instructions

  • In a jar, shake or mix together vinegar, olive oil and mustard. Season with salt and pepper.
  • Layer each serving with lettuce, eggs, bacon, blue cheese/feta and tomatoes.
  • Drizzle with dressing and serve

