Shrimp Scampi Spinach Dip

(Good Things Utah) – The classic flavors of shrimp scampi combined with cream cheese, spinach, parmesan, and gruyere make the most delicious, indulgent dip. Serve hot out of the oven with toasted baguette slices or pita chips.
Ingredients
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1/3 cup yellow or white onion, diced
- 1 lb raw shrimp, peeled, deveined, & tail removed
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 1/4 cups half and half
- 16 oz cream cheese, cubed
- 2 cups gruyere cheese, shredded
- 3/4 cup shredded parmesan, divided
- 1 tablespoon lemon pepper seasoning
- 1-2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (1/2 lemon)
- 10 oz frozen spinach, thawed and squeezed dry
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400° F. Prepares a 1.5-2 quart casserole dish by spraying with cooking spray.
- In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add butter. Once melted, add onion and cook until translucent. Add shrimp and cook for 1 minute per side. (Barely pink. They’ll cook more in the oven.)
- Reduce heat to low, remove shrimp, and place on a cutting board. Roughly chop into smaller pieces.
Add garlic to pan and cook, stirring often, for 1 minute. Increase heat to medium and add half and half, cream cheese, gruyere, 1/2 cup parmesan, lemon pepper seasoning, lemon juice, and spinach. Stir until cheese is melted and everything is combined well. Add shrimp back to the pan and stir in.
Pour mixture into prepared dish and top with remaining 1/4 cup parmesan. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until bubbly and golden. (Broil for a couple of minutes if it isn’t as brown as you like on top.)
Serve hot with sliced, toasted baguette or pita chips.
Chef: Charlotte Hancy | Instagram: @charlotte.shares | Blog: www.charlotteshares.blog