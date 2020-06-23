Shrimp & Grits with Taste of Louisiana

Raya Wall, bartender and Spirits Guide at Holystone Distilling was in the kitchen with us today! Using spirits that are Utah-firsts, she tells us their Perla Vodka just won a Double gold award. It has a grappa base, from fine, wine grapes. The taste is velvety and smooth. The Bosun’s Navy Strength Gin is also Double Gold Award winning, and 114 proof. There’s a great history behind Navy Strength! The Tsunami Shochu is a mugu style spirit made with Koji-Kin rice and barley. A lot of umami with a hint of smoke, only 24% ABV. And last but not least is the Apparition Absinthe Vérte, based on a 120 year old recipe sipped by intellectuals and artists in the 1800’s. Made with real, Grand wormwood (yes, it’s legal), anise, Damiana and fennel, which gives it the beautiful green hue. Also known as the Green Fairy. She’s 124 proof and will put a spell on you!

Holystone Distilling is an award-winning, artisan distillery in Murray, Utah. You can book Luxury Tastings and Tours through their wesbsite. They also have a gorgeous retail shoppe where you can purchase their spirits, artisan chocolates and bitters along with luxury branded merchandise. You can also find their spirits in dozens of State Liquor Stores. If they aren’t in one near you, just request them via a manger! IG: @holystonedistilling