Jason Davis of Maymoes is back in the kitchen sharing a recipe for a shrimp grilled cheese sandwich. Try it out, and stop into the restaurant at 981 S Main in Logan!

IG: @maymoesfood

Twitter: @maymoes

Shrimp Grilled Cheese Sandwich

1cup Mozzarella

1cup Cheddar

8oz rotel

1 tbls fresh chopped garlic

Pinch of pepper

1/2 cup Mayo

Pinch of creole

1/2 tsp Old Bay

1/2lbs cooked shrimp