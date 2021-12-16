Shortbread Caramelized Fig Basil Tart

(Good Things Utah) – The beautiful Fig Shortbread Tart, the perfect combination of textures and sweetness. This recipe offers all the sweetness you would want in a dessert without the overt sweetness that can ruin a dish. Inspired by a talented chef with culinary roots centered in Brazil, this dish is sure to impress anyone who gets to taste it.

Ingredients

Part 1: Pastry Crème:

1 Cup Whole Milk

5 Tbsp. Granulated Sugar

6 – 8 Basil Leaves

1 Large Egg Yolk

2 ½ Tbsp. Cornstarch

2 Tbsp. Butter

Part 2: Crust:

1 Large Hard-Boiled Egg Yolk

1 ¾ Stick Unsalted Butter

½ Cup Powder Sugar

¼ Cup Potato Starch

1 ¼ Tsp. Table Salt

1 ½ Cup. All-Purpose Flour

Part 3: Topping:

15 – 20 Halved Figs

3 Tbsp. Fig Jam

1 ½ Tbsp. Cornstarch

1 Lemon (zested)

2 Cups. Sugar

1 Cup Pomegranate Juice

2 Tbsp. Mission Fig Balsamic Vinegar

1 Cup. Heavy Cream

3 Tbsp. Powdered Sugar

Instructions

In a saucepan, combine 3/4 cup of the milk with the sugar and basil; bring to a simmer. Remove the milk from the heat and let stand for 15 minutes. Remove the basil and squeeze any milk back into the pan; discard the basil.

In a small bowl, whisk the remaining 1/4 cup of milk with the yolks and cornstarch until smooth. Slowly whisk the egg yolk mixture into the warm milk; bring to a simmer over moderate heat, whisking constantly until very thick, 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in the butter until melted. Scrape the cream into a bowl. Press a piece of plastic wrap directly on the surface and refrigerate until chilled, 2 hours.

Preheat the oven to 375°. Spray a 14-by-4 1/2-inch rectangular tart pan with a removable bottom with nonstick cooking spray. In the bowl of a standing mixer, beat the hard-boiled egg yolk with the butter and sugar at medium speed until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add

the flour, potato starch, and salt and beat at low speed until just combined. Using lightly floured hands, press the dough evenly over the bottom and up the side of the tart pan. Refrigerate the crust for 10 minutes to 30 minutes.

Bake the crust for about 25 minutes, until golden. Transfer the crust to a rack and let stand until cooled, about 1 hour.

Unmold the crust and transfer it to a serving plate. Using a small offset spatula spread the pastry cream evenly in the crust. Then add the whipped cream above, finishing by arranging the figs on top. Next, brush with the fig sauce. Cut the tart crosswise into strips and serve at once.

Note: To make a 9-inch round tart, press the dough into a 9-inch round fluted tart pan with a removable bottom. You can double the pastry cream recipe. Bake for 40 minutes.

Featured Chef: Chef Daniela Oliveira

Find all the ingredients at your local Harmons Grocery Store.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

This story contains sponsored content.