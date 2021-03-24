Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Try this delicious and healthy meal from Natalie at @lafleursaltlake. Here is the recipe from Sheet Pan Roasted Sausages & Vegetables

1 Package sweet Italian Sausages (usually 5 sausages)

1 large red onion chopped into wedges

2 red bell peppers sliced

1 large zucchini slices into 1/2” rounds

3 Tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons dried Italian seasoning

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

A pinch of red chili flakes

Salt & pepper to taste

Pre heat oven to 400 degrees

On a foil or parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet, place all the cut vegetables and sausages in a single layer. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle on the seasonings. Using your hands toss everything to coat evenly. Feel free to add more olive oil if you need it.

Roast for 15 minutes. Flip sausages and toss vegetables, roast for an additional 15 minutes, or until sausages are cooked through and vegetables are tender.

