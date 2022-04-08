(Good Things Utah) Maggie Faber with Magpie Sweets and Eats is in the Kitchen today and she is cooking up Sheet Pan Gnocchi.

Do you know what Gnocchi is?

Gnocchi are a varied family of dumpling in Italian cuisine. They are made of small lumps of dough composed of semolina, ordinary wheat flour, egg, cheese, potato, breadcrumbs, cornmeal or similar ingredients, and possibly including herbs, vegetables, and other ingredients.

Ingredients:

1 pound dry gnocchi

1 pine grape or cherry tomatoes

1 medium crown broccoli, cut into florets (about 3-4 cups)

½ large purple onion, cut into thin slices

1 can white beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup crumbled white cheese of choice- goat cheese, feta, Boursin, etc.

2 Tablespoons jarred pesto of choice

4 Tablespoons olive oil

Salt and Pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425℉ Drizzle two tablespoons of olive oil onto a large baking sheet Combine the remainder of the ingredients except for the cheese into a large bowl and stir to coat in pesto and seasoning. Then spread out on a baking sheet and sprinkle crumbled cheese over the surface Bake for 30-40 minutes, rotating the tray after 20 minutes until tomatoes have burst, broccoli is tender and gnocchi is softened and browned. Serve warm or cold.

Visit Maggie on Instagram and her website.