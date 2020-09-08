Charlotte Hancey of Charlotte Shares brought us the perfect back-to-school breakfast idea! The most delicious homemade buttermilk pancakes made all at once. This time saver will make everyone happy by adding multiple toppings like blueberries and chocolate chips!



Sheet Pan Buttermilk Pancakes

Ingredients: 3 cups all purpose flour 3 tablespoons granulated sugar 3 teaspoons baking powder 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda 3/4 teaspoon salt 3 cups buttermilk 1/2 cup milk 3 eggs 1/3 cup + 1/2 cup butter, divided and melted



Topping Ideas (optional): Blueberries, chocolate chips, strawberry slices, jam (swirled), cinnamon/sugar, banana slices



Directions: Preheat oven to 425. In a large bowl combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a separate bowl, beat together buttermilk, milk, eggs and 1/3 cup melted butter. Add wet mixture to the dry ingredients and whisk until just combined.



Pour 1/2 cup melted melted butter on a large sheet pan (standard size). Using a silicone or basting brush, spread butter around evenly and up the sides. Pour pancake batter into pan and spread evenly.



Place in oven and bake for 5-7 minutes. Remove from oven and add toppings of choice. Place back in oven and bake an additional 7-10 minutes or until top is slightly golden and center is done (test with toothpick).

