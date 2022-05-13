(Good Things Utah) Nicea and Maggie with Magpie Sweets and Eats are cooking up Seared Salmon and Asparagus… So healthy AND delicious! Grab the recipe for home.

Ingredients:

1 pound fillet of Salmon or Steelhead Trout

1 bundle asparagus

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1-2 tablespoons fresh dill

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon high heat oil such as avocado, grape seed, or vegetable

Kosher salt and black pepper

Directions:

Remove fish from package and pat dry, then season one side generously with salt, pepper, and lemon zest

Place a large cast-iron or stainless steel skillet on the stove and turn heat to medium, drizzle with oils

Break or cut ends of asparagus off and set aside

Allow pan to heat for a couple of minutes then place fish seasoned side down in the pan and scatter asparagus around the fish

Season asparagus and other side of fish with salt and pepper and leave undisturbed for about 3-4 minutes

Gently lift fish to check for browning, if browned carefully flip over and stir asparagus. Cover with a lid and cook for about 5 minutes, depending on the doneness of fish and asparagus

After 5 minutes check for the desired doneness of fish and texture of asparagus, continue cooking as necessary or remove fish and asparagus from the pan

Sprinkle fresh dill before serving

Don't forget to print this recipe for your records at home