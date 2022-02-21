Searching for a dinner recipe for tonight? Try these easy Italian skewers!

(Good Things Utah) Kiana Williams is in the kitchen today with her recipe for Easy Italian Skewers.

Ingredients: 

  • 20 wooden skewers 
  • 1/2 cup zesty Italian dressing 
  • Olives (black & kalamata) 
  • Grape tomatoes 
  • thin sliced Genoa salami / prosciutto 
  • baby Mozzarella balls
  • canned Artichoke hearts 
  • Red pepper roasted
  • fresh Basil 
  • *optional* cheese tortellini 

Directions:

  1. Cook tortellini according to package direction. Drain, rinse, let cool. 
  2. Each skewer; thread olive, tomato, tortellini *optional*, basil, folded salami , red peppers, mozzarella, artichoke. 
  3. Brush Italian dressing and seasoning.
  4. Serve and Enjoy!

