Searching for a dinner recipe for tonight? Try these easy Italian skewers!

(Good Things Utah) Kiana Williams is in the kitchen today with her recipe for Easy Italian Skewers.

Ingredients:

20 wooden skewers

1/2 cup zesty Italian dressing

Olives (black & kalamata)

Grape tomatoes

thin sliced Genoa salami / prosciutto

baby Mozzarella balls

canned Artichoke hearts

Red pepper roasted

fresh Basil

*optional* cheese tortellini

Directions:

Cook tortellini according to package direction. Drain, rinse, let cool. Each skewer; thread olive, tomato, tortellini *optional*, basil, folded salami , red peppers, mozzarella, artichoke. Brush Italian dressing and seasoning. Serve and Enjoy!

