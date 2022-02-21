Searching for a dinner recipe for tonight? Try these easy Italian skewers!

(Good Things Utah) Kiana Williams is in the kitchen today with her recipe for Easy Italian Skewers.
Ingredients:
- 20 wooden skewers
- 1/2 cup zesty Italian dressing
- Olives (black & kalamata)
- Grape tomatoes
- thin sliced Genoa salami / prosciutto
- baby Mozzarella balls
- canned Artichoke hearts
- Red pepper roasted
- fresh Basil
- *optional* cheese tortellini
Directions:
- Cook tortellini according to package direction. Drain, rinse, let cool.
- Each skewer; thread olive, tomato, tortellini *optional*, basil, folded salami , red peppers, mozzarella, artichoke.
- Brush Italian dressing and seasoning.
- Serve and Enjoy!
Get more recipes from Kiana by checking out her blog.