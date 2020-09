Scrumptious Root Beer Float Cake

An easy to bake, sweet treat everyone can enjoy

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes weekly!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – If you love to bake, here’s a must-have recipe for your kitchen! Natalie Bernhisel-Robinson shares her scrumptious recipe for homemade Root Beer Float Cake.

Root Beer Float Cake

14 servings

Makes a 10” Bundt Cake

CAKE

1 Box Yellow Cake Mix

12 Oz Root Beer (any kind! Can or bottle)

1 Tablespoon Root Beer Extract

1/4 cup Vegetable Oil

3 Large Eggs

GLAZE

1 Cup Powdered Sugar

6 Tablespoons Root Beer

1 teaspoon Root Beer Extract

TOPPING

Crushed root beer hard candies (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees

Grease & Flour Bundt Pan very well. In medium bowl mix together cake mix, 12 Oz root beer, extract, oil, and eggs until very smooth. Pour batter into prepared Bundt pan. Bake 35-45 minutes until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool in pan for 15 minutes before inverting on to a wire rack to cool completely. Poke holes in the cake with a wooden skewer at 2 inch intervals. Pour root beer glaze over cake an allowed to soak in. To make Glaze-

Combine powdered sugar, 6 tablespoons of root beer, and 1 teaspoon root beer extract in small bowl. Beat until smooth. Optional Toppings-

Crushed root beer hard candies, and serve with vanilla ice cream.

Follow Natalie on Instagram @lafleursaltlake, online at lafleurdesign.com