Kick off dinner with a fruity appetizer. Kiana Williams shared her recipe to baked strawberry feta dip. All the ingredients you need to make this delicious dish is below.

Baked Strawberry Feta Dip

2 lbs fresh strawberries

4-6 oz full feta clump

avocado oil

1/4 – 1/2 cup Greek yogurt

balsamic glaze

fresh basil

sourdoughs bread or baguettes

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees

2. Wash and cut strawberries in halves

3. Place on baking sheet with parchment paper

4. In a small bowl mix together oil and balsamic . Glaze strawberries evenly and bake in oven for 25 minutes .

5. While strawberries bake add feta, oil and yogurt to blender or food processor. Add yogurt to smooth if necessary. Blend until smooth.

6. Place in fridge to set while strawberries finish baking.

7. Remove strawberries, let cool.

8. Toast sourdough and baguettes.

9. Add feta dip, strawberries and bread to a serving plate.

10. Sprinkle chopped basil on top and enjoy !

Check out her blog for all Williams’ recipes or follow her on Instagram.