Sawdust Pie

Ingredients
- 1 single-crust pie dough
- 2 large egg whites
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup packed golden brown sugar
- 3 large eggs, lightly beaten
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 cups butter biscuits crumbs (such as Leibniz) (about 32 biscuits)
- 1 1/2 cups sweetened coconut flakes
- 1 1/2 cups coarsely chopped pecans
- 3 Tbsp unsalted butter, melted
- 2 Tbsp beaten egg
- Coarse sugar for sprinkling
- Vanilla ice cream topped with caramel sauce, for garnish
- Banana slices topped with sweetened whipped cream, for garnish
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°. Line sheet pan with aluminum foil and set aside.
- Roll dough into 13” circle and line a 9” pie pan. A couple of inches will hang over the edge. Refrigerate while preparing to fill.
- In a medium bowl, whisk eggs whites until slightly frothy. Add granulated and brown sugars, whole eggs, salt, and vanilla, and whisk until combined. Stir in butter biscuit crumbs, coconut, and pecans, just until mixed. Add butter and stir until just combined.
- Remove pie crust from the fridge. Add filling to pie shell and spread evenly with an offset spatula. Fold outer edges of crust over filling, creating overlapping folds as you work around the edge. Brush border with beaten egg and then sprinkle with coarse sugar. Place on the prepared sheet pan.
- Bake on lower center rack until top is crusty and has risen, 40-45 minutes. Cool for at least 2 hours.
- Serve with ice cream or banana slices and whipped cream.
