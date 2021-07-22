Sawdust Pie

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - We have another flash flood watch this afternoon and evening in Southern Utah. Again, monsoonal moisture continues to funnel into Utah and the rest of the Great Basin creating the prime conditions for more heavy rain possible with these storms.

As the sun continues to warm us, we will see these storms still pop up over much of the southwest. Some popular areas included are Zion National Park, Capitol Reef National Park, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, and Kanab.