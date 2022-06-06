(Good Things Utah) Are you looking for a new way to cook baked potatoes? Chef Austin Buhler is in the kitchen and he has a delightful way to bake them up just right!

Ingredients:

1 1/2 Pounds Gemstone or

Dutch Gold Potatoes

3 pounds Kosher Salt

2 tbsp Rosemary

1 tbsp Garlic Powder

1 tbsp Onion Powder

1 tbsp Thyme

1 tsp Black Pepper

1/4 Water

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 350*F.

In a large bowl, combine your salt, herbs, and spices. Mix well to evenly distribute.

Pour in the water until it becomes the texture of wet sand. Using a cast-iron pan or a baking dish place half of the salt mixture. Add the potatoes on top of the salt then using the remaining salt, cover the potatoes completely. It’s important that there are no potatoes poking through. This creates the “salt oven” effect.

Bake in your oven for 30 – 35 minutes.

Remove from the oven and let rest for 15 minutes to let the salt cool enough to handle.

Using a butter knife or the back of a spoon, smack the salt

to crack it. Carefully remove the chunks of salt from the top of your potatoes.

These can be served as is or smothered in butter or olive oil.

NOTES

It’s important that you only use kosher salt or another large grained flakey salt. Normal table salt does not have the correct structure to bind together and will just dissolve when you add the water.

Play with the herbs and seasonings you add to the salt. The flavor combinations are only limited by your imagination!

