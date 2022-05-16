(Good Things Utah) In the Kitchen is Chef Tom and he is showing a delectable and fit for a king recipe for Salmon in a Butter Apple Sauce!

You might be wondering Why salmon is considered a Superfood?

Salmon has earned a permanent spot on the superfoods list thanks to its high levels of omega-3 fatty acid which is a type of good-for-you fat that has a long list of health benefits going for it.

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 salmon fillets 4 to 8 oz each

1 finely minced shallot

1/2 cup roasted red pepper finely chopped

Juice from one lemon

2 cups apple juice (or 1/2 cup 100% apple juice concentrate)

2 Tbsp butter cut into 8 pieces

Salt to Taste

Serves 4

Directions:

Preheat the frying pan over medium-high heat and put 1 Tbsp olive oil in the bottom of the pan and spread around.

Add salmon and put the remaining 1 Tbsp olive oil on top of the fillets.

Turn as it cooks halfway through then allow it to cook through (You can determine if it’s cooked through by taking the tip of your knife and making sure the center is just starting to turn opaque. It will gently resist flaking, but will just start showing firm signs.)

Remove salmon from pan and place in a warm place, let rest for 10 minutes.

Increase heat to high in the same pan that salmon was cooked, then add shallot and red pepper and cook until shallot is translucent.

Add apple and lemon juice and cook over high heat until the liquid is almost completely gone.

Reduce heat to low and add pats of butter two at a time, whisking until completely melted and incorporated.

Plate each salmon fillet individually and top with red pepper beurre pomme.

Enjoy!

You can print this recipe for your records HERE.

Follow Chef Tom on Twitter!