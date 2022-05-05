(Good Things Utah) Chef Elaine and Deena are in the kitchen making a scrumptious dish today – Roasted Tomatoes and cheese pasta!

Ingredients:

1 package of grape Tomatoes

1 shallot or scallion

4 Oz Feta, Goat, and/or Mozzarella cheese

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Chopped parsley

Chopped basil

Directions:

Put tomatoes in a baking dish

Chop garlic and scallions and add cheese of your choice into the dish

Drizzle with olive oil

Add salt and pepper

Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Pour over cooked pasta.

Add more Parmesan!

Enjoy!

