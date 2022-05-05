(Good Things Utah) Chef Elaine and Deena are in the kitchen making a scrumptious dish today – Roasted Tomatoes and cheese pasta!

Ingredients:

  • 1 package of grape Tomatoes
  • 1 shallot or scallion
  • 4 Oz Feta, Goat, and/or Mozzarella cheese
  • Olive oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Chopped parsley
  • Chopped basil

Directions:

  • Put tomatoes in a baking dish
  • Chop garlic and scallions and add cheese of your choice into the dish
  • Drizzle with olive oil
  • Add salt and pepper
  • Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
  • Pour over cooked pasta.
  • Add more Parmesan!
  • Enjoy!  

Print this recipe for your records at home HERE, then find out more about Chef Elaine on her Instagram!

