(Good Things Utah) Chef Elaine and Deena are in the kitchen making a scrumptious dish today – Roasted Tomatoes and cheese pasta!
Ingredients:
- 1 package of grape Tomatoes
- 1 shallot or scallion
- 4 Oz Feta, Goat, and/or Mozzarella cheese
- Olive oil
- Salt
- Pepper
- Chopped parsley
- Chopped basil
Directions:
- Put tomatoes in a baking dish
- Chop garlic and scallions and add cheese of your choice into the dish
- Drizzle with olive oil
- Add salt and pepper
- Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
- Pour over cooked pasta.
- Add more Parmesan!
- Enjoy!
Print this recipe for your records at home HERE, then find out more about Chef Elaine on her Instagram!