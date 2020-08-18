Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes weekly!

Chef Jenn Martello joined us in the kitchen today to share the loveliest Roasted Tomato Galette recipe! It’s as delicious as it looks, so you’ll want to put it on your to-cook list asap. Galettes are rustic and free form that are similar to pie but much easier. The tasty tomatoes Jenn used are found in Bountiful at the farmers market. It’s great as an appetizer or lunch.

1 ½ Cups All purpose flour

1 tsp Kosher Salt

1/2 cup Unsalted butter, cold cubed in small pieces

6 tbsp Ice water

Filling:

1/2 cup Mascarpone

1/2 tbsp Grainy Mustard

1/2 cup Shredded Parmesan Plus more for topping

2 cups Sliced variety of tomatoes

1 each Shallot, sliced

1/4 tsp Salt

1/4 tsp Oregano

1 tsp Olive oil

10 each Basil leaves

1 each Egg whisked with 1 tbsp water for egg wash

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Sift flour and salt together, work in cold butter with a fork or pastry cutter until crumbly. Add ice water in and stir until dough comes together, form into a disk and wrap with plastic wrap, chill for at least 30 minutes.

2. Pre-heat oven to 400. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and lay tomato and shallot slices in a single layer, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with oregano, salt and pepper. Roast for 15-20 minutes. cool.

3. Combine mascarpone, mustard and ½ cup parmesan, set aside.

4. Dust workspace with flour and roll out dough into a 12” circle.

5. Spread mascarpone mixture on rolled out dough leaving a 2” border. Arrange roasted tomatoes and shallots on top overlapping each tomato. Fold edges over toward the center. Brush folded edges with egg wash and sprinkle with parmesan.

6. Bake for 25-30 minutes until the crust is golden. Allow to cool before serving. Place basil leaves on top for garnish.

7. Enjoy!



Private Chef Jenn specializes in home plated dinners and in home cooking classes. Find her on Instagram @chefjennmartello and online www.chefjennmartello.com

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Surae Chinn Surae Chinn joined ABC4 as the 4pm anchor in 2016. She transitioned to the station’s lifestyle show ‘Good Things Utah’ in 2019 as as full time host. She is also ABC4’s chief medical correspondent.



