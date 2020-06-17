Why Papa Bs’ Beans?
While you are preparing for Father’s Day and possibly an epic summer barbeque, you might want to try a recommendation from Harmon’s.
Here is the recipe that uses onions, peppers, bacon and that makes a bean dish more than a small side-dish.
Papa B’s Baked Beans
From Chef Debbie Iverson for Harmons
Difficulty: 2
Total Time: 1:30
Serves: 8-10
1 lb sliced bacon, diced
1 onion, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
4 (16.5 oz) cans Bush’s original beans
2 cups firmly packed golden-brown sugar
1-3 Tbsp chili powder
2 tsp cinnamon
½ tsp nutmeg
1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
In large pan over medium-high heat, add bacon and cook until browned and crispy. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. Remove all but 2 tablespoons-oil and add onion and bell pepper and cook until vegetables are softened, about 7 minutes.
Remove from heat. Add remaining ingredients. Stir until combined.
Bake covered at 350° until bubbly, 45 minutes-1 hour.
For more ideas and supplies for your Father’s Day feast or other summer parties visit Harmon’sGrocery.com
This article contains sponsored content.