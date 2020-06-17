Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes weekly!

Why Papa Bs’ Beans?

While you are preparing for Father’s Day and possibly an epic summer barbeque, you might want to try a recommendation from Harmon’s.

Here is the recipe that uses onions, peppers, bacon and that makes a bean dish more than a small side-dish.

Papa B’s Baked Beans

From Chef Debbie Iverson for Harmons

Difficulty: 2

Total Time: 1:30

Serves: 8-10

1 lb sliced bacon, diced

1 onion, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

4 (16.5 oz) cans Bush’s original beans

2 cups firmly packed golden-brown sugar

1-3 Tbsp chili powder

2 tsp cinnamon

½ tsp nutmeg

1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

In large pan over medium-high heat, add bacon and cook until browned and crispy. Using a slotted spoon, transfer bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. Remove all but 2 tablespoons-oil and add onion and bell pepper and cook until vegetables are softened, about 7 minutes.

Remove from heat. Add remaining ingredients. Stir until combined.

Bake covered at 350° until bubbly, 45 minutes-1 hour.

This article contains sponsored content.